N.S. continues to invest in highways, bridges, ferries across province

HALIFAX: The government is once again making significant investments in the province’s highways, bridges and ferries to make them safer and more efficient for Nova Scotians.



Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works, released the 2025-26 Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan on January 21.

Through the plan, the Province will invest more than $500 million in 2025-26 in major highway and road projects, repaving, bridge replacements, capital maintenance and infrastructure work.



“Nova Scotians want to move around their communities and province safely,” said Minister Tilley. “This work will ensure people and our local products can move around safely and efficiently. These projects connect us with our families and our products with the rest of the world.”

Work will begin on two new major projects: the Port Hastings intersection in Inverness County and passing lanes between exits 18 and 19 (Lake Echo/Mineville and Porters Lake) on Highway 107 in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Construction will continue on major projects, including the:

– Seal Island Bridge rehabilitation (Victoria County)

– Highway 103 Argyle interchange (Yarmouth County)

– Highway 103 twinning from Hubbards to East River (Lunenburg County)

– Highway 104 twinning from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek (Antigonish County)

– Highway 107 twinning from Burnside to Lake Loon (HRM)

– Highway 102 Aerotech Connector (HRM).



Work on infrastructure upgrades for the Tancook Ferry in Lunenburg County will also continue.

The plan also includes access improvements for 100-series highways that are not being twinned, including improving intersections and adding passing lanes, turning lanes and roundabouts.“The Nova Scotia Road Builders Association is very supportive of the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan.

“It is very helpful for government, the public and industry as it provides good insight into what projects can be expected to be pursued and in what approximate time frames.”

— Grant Feltmate, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Road Builders Association



Quick Facts:

-the plan maps out the government’s approach, year by year, to repair and maintain the province’s 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways and 4,100 bridges

– major projects completed over the past year include Highway 103 twinning from Upper Tantallon to Hubbards, the Bridgewater interchange and the Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Connector -the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia



Additional Resources:

Five-Year Highway ImprovementPlan: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/hwyconstruction.asp