Police officer assaulted at Middle Sackville MVC

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officer was assaulted while attending a call.

As posted on HRM Crime Mapping, the incident took place on Jan. 1 at Beaver Bank Cross Road in Middle Sackville.

It occurred at the scene of a vehicle collision.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the RCMP, said officers were at the collision scene when a woman who arrived at the scene became belligerent.

The woman assaulted an officer who was present.

There were no injuries reported.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

She will appear in court at a later date to face charges of Resisting arrest and Assault.

File #25-48