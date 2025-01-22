PHOTOS/VIDEO: Sackville shows why they should be Hockeyville 2025

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was Hockeyville Rally weekend on Jan. 18-19 at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

Organizers from the LDRA and Sackville Minor Hockey put on a full weekend of events, including an Alumni game, fun games for the kids, and even music outside.

It was all to show why Sackville is Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

Kraft Hockeyville offers $250,000 to the winning community for rink upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

Now they need your help to make that dream become a reality.

To see how you can help out watch our video story.

You can also check out their Hockeyville page at the Kraft Hockeyville website: https://hockeyville.kraftheinz.com/community/11eec6d14ac47e803b8c60bfa00fa50e

The Laker News was there and captured some of the excitement and atmosphere on Saturday night.

All proceeds from the event were donated to Loppie-Steiger family to help them after the tragic devastating fire a week earlier.

Hot dogs were very popular. (Dagley Media photo)

Messages of support for Sackville is Hockeyville. (Dagley Media photo)

Shameless performed outside at Sackville is Hockeyville. (Dagley Media photo)

RCMP Halifax Regional detachment officers were on hand for the fun celebration at Sackville is Hockeyville. (Dagley Media photo)

Coach Chris Fraser and Pat Healey from The Laker News share a little chuckle at one of the answers he gives to a question. (Dagley Media photo)

The arena sign was boasting about the big event. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat and the Flyers mascot show excitement on why Sackville is Hockeyville. (Dagley Media photo)