PHOTOS/VIDEO: Sackville shows why they should be Hockeyville 2025

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was Hockeyville Rally weekend on Jan. 18-19 at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.
Organizers from the LDRA and Sackville Minor Hockey put on a full weekend of events, including an Alumni game, fun games for the kids, and even music outside.
It was all to show why Sackville is Kraft Hockeyville 2025.
Kraft Hockeyville offers $250,000 to the winning community for rink upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.
Now they need your help to make that dream become a reality.
To see how you can help out watch our video story.
You can also check out their Hockeyville page at the Kraft Hockeyville website: https://hockeyville.kraftheinz.com/community/11eec6d14ac47e803b8c60bfa00fa50e
The Laker News was there and captured some of the excitement and atmosphere on Saturday night.
All proceeds from the event were donated to Loppie-Steiger family to help them after the tragic devastating fire a week earlier.
Video sponsored by Sackville Community Development Association
Video by Dagley Media
