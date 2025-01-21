WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 22-year-old Windsor Junction man was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Jan. 21.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said that shortly after 8 a.m. RCMP, EHS, and firefighters from Station 45 Fall River, responded to Taylor Drive in Capilano Estates in Windsor Junction for the mishap.

“RCMP officers learned that a VW Jetta was travelling north and a Nissan Rogue was travelling south when they collided,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jetta, a 22-year-old Windsor Junction man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver and lone occupant of the Rogue, a 60-year-old Windsor Junction man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated by EHS at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.