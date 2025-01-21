WAVERLEY: A robbery at a home was reported to police on Jan. 1.

The incident was posted as part of the HRM Crime Mapping update at a look of crimes in the HRM within the previous week or so.

The Laker News inquired for further info on this and a few other incidents in our communities we cover.

RCMP say that at approximately noon time on New Year’s Day, they responded to a home on Fraser Drive in Waverely.

A report of a robbery taking place was provided to dispatch by the caller.

At the scene, RCMP officers learned that the victim did not wish to proceed with a complaint at this time.

File # 25-172