FALL RIVER: Police are continuing their investigation into a theft from vehicle in Fall River on Dec. 31.

RCMP say they responded at approximately 8:20 p.m. to the incident on Falls Run in Fall River.

The theft took at a parking lot on Falls Run in Fall River.

It was initially posted on HRM Crime Mapping, and The Laker News inquired on it and other incidents for further info.

RCMP officers learned that the licence plate of a vehicle had been stolen and replaced with another.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 24-177566