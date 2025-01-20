Shubenacadie man charged for fleeing police after short pursuit

SHUBENACADIE: A 27-year-old Shubenacadie man has been charged after fleeing police on Jan. 14.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that a Northwest Traffic Services member was patrolling in Shubenacadie and attempted to stop a vehicle for having an expired license plate.

“The officer activated the police lights and siren but the male driver refused to pull over,” he said.

“After the vehicle was observed passing several other vehicles, the officer stopped following him due to concerns for safety.”

Const. Burns said a short time later, the vehicle was located at an address in Lantz, partially covered with a tarp.

The vehicle was towed.

Officers then learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Through their investigation, officers were able to identify the driver as Dantaye Scott, 27, of Shubenacadie.

Scott was arrested shortly after.

He is charged with flight from police and driving while revoked.

Scott will appear in court at a later date to face the two charges.

Const. Burns said the investigation is continuing.