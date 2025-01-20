LWF Baseball gets funding support from FRABA committee

FALL RIVER: A community sports organization is getting a little boost from the local business association.

LWF Baseball was presented with some funding from the Youth Activity & Sport Committee with Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA).

The presentation took place at Lions Wing Night at the LWF Hall in Fall River on Thursday Jan.

Todd Hann, with FRABA, presented representatives with LWF Baseball with a cheque for $1,000.

The money, said Barry Dalrymple, will be used towards bleachers at the new ball fields in Fall River, like the one on Carmel Crescent.

FRABA manages to support local community groups through raising money at its annual Gala held in late April.

This year’s event will once again be held at Cheema. Watch for further details.