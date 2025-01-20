N.S. U-16 AAA: Kings nip rival Armada on Hockeyville Rally Day

LOWER SACKVILLE: Jackson Orchard played the hero for the Kings Hockey Club on Saturday night in Lower Sackville.

Orchard, from Lantz, made up for a penalty that allowed the Basin Armada to tie the game in the third period at 2-2 after his Kings had staked themselves to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

But little by little the Armada found their game and made it a game and forced extra time when Carson MacDonald scored with Orchard in the penalty box.

The N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League game was played on Sackville is Hockeyville Rally Day at the Sackville Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Kings got out to a fast lead with goals by Josh LeBlanc and Marco Langille in the middle frame. Both goals were scored within a few minutes of each other.

However, the Armada thought they had gotten one back.

The puck came in innocently looking enough at Kings goalie Joe Saunders, and it had enough speed it moved his stick a bit backwards.

The Armada players on the ice, and some fans at that end of the rink, were positive that the puck had crossed the line before Saunders quickly moved his stick and the puck out.

However, after conferring the games officials couldn’t say for sure if it fully crossed the line, so they decided it didn’t go in.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Assists on the Kings goals went to Braden Martin with two, while single helpers went to Ben Fraser and Cameron Urquhart.

For the Armada, Fall River’s Alex Damczyk had an assist on MacDonald’s tying goal. MJ Bottomley also chipped in.

Ethan Burgess scored the other tally.

Saunders had a solid effort in net, turning away 42 of 44 pucks he saw.

Sullivan Sherry was tagged with the loss, stopping 22 of 25 shots that sent his way.