Feds, province announce funding to help Community Rider grow

ELMSDALE: A local organization that transports users to their day-to-day activities has received federal and provincial support to purchase two more vehicles.

At an announcement with Kings Hants MP Kody Blois and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald at Cup of Soul Café in Elmsdale, it was announced that there would be an investment of $130,00 to East Hants Community Learning/Community Rider.

The federal government was committing $105,764 while the province provided $26,541.

The funding would go towards the non-profit organization purchase of one electric vehicle, one hybrid vehicle, and a dispatch software system to improve rural transportation service provided in East Hants.

In a release, Tanya Burke, Executive Director with East Hants Community Learning/Community Rider, said these investments will enable transit users to complete their day-to-day activities such as going to work, attending medical activities, participating in social activities and visiting loved ones.

Burke said one of the biggest obstacles we face as a charitable organization is the high upfront cost of purchasing vehicles.

“As a busy service that drives close to 500,000 km a year, our vehicles wear out much faster than your average personal vehicle,” she said.

“This partnership has allowed us to purchase vehicles that are the right fit for our service and passengers.”

Blois said reliability is key to a well-functioning public transit network. He was making the announcement on behalf of Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“I’m very pleased the Government of Canada was able to provide funding through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to assist the East Hants Community Rider in purchasing these energy efficient vehicles as well as a dispatch software that will optimize efficiency and improve the experience for residents of East Hants using this service,” said Blois.

MacDonald, who made the announcement on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley, said everything becomes more difficult, or even impossible, if people can’t get where they need to go.

“That’s why the work of organizations like the East Hants Community Learning Association is so important,” he said. “Providing safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation helps people work, learn and live better lives.

“The result is a stronger community and brighter future for Nova Scotia.”

Burke said the vehicle purchase will allow Community Rider to grow and serve more residents.

“The vehicles we are purchasing with this round of funding will allow us to continue to grow to meet the demand of our region,” she said.

“From individuals in need of transportation to the creation of partnerships with other organizations, two mid-sized vehicles will go a long way to resolve some of the gaps we have been experiencing.”