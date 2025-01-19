Man charged in theft of vehicle from Elmsdale, found in N.B. town

ELMSDALE: A 27-year-old Middle Musquodoboit man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle before he ditched it in another province.

RCMP Const. Preston Burns said the man stole the truck he was driving in Elmsdale.

Officers in New Brunswick located it in Shediac, N.B.

He said police responded to the theft from the parking lot of the Elmsdale Tim Hortons on Jan. 16.

Const. Burns said the man fled northbound on Hwy 102 eventually making his way to Shediac, N.B.

“That’s where he ditched the truck on the side of the road and ran into the woods,” he said.

The man was tracked by a police dog service member and taken into custody.

Marshall Ellis, 27, of Middle Musquodoboit has been charged.

He will appear in court at a later date.