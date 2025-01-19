Police warn of scam involving masonry and chimney contractors

HRM: Police in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are warning of a roofing and chimney contractor scam and are seeking information from the public.

Between January 5 and January 10, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and the Halifax Regional Police responded to four reports of fraud where a group of men were canvassing door-to-door and offering homeowners chimney repair services.

Investigators learned that homeowners paid an agreed amount to the men representing a false masonry company. Once demolition occurred, the men then request a much greater amount in order to complete the work agreed upon.

During each incident the work was never completed.

RCMP photo.

At this time, the information gathered indicates that the masonry company is fictitious and that victims were referred to a very convincing construction website, leading them to believe the company is real.

In each incident, there was a group of at least four men.

The investigation, led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #’s: 25-1992/25-2038/25-2401/25-2728/25-4280