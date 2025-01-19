HRM releases 2024 municipal election campaign finance disclosure documentation

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that campaign finance disclosure documentation for the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Election is now available on halifax.ca/election.

Within 60 days of 2024 Municipal Election, every candidate was required to make an appointment with the municipality’s Election Office to file Form 40, a Statement of Campaign Contributions and Expenditures and Statement of Campaign Surplus.

Candidates in Sackville-Beaver Bnak and Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley did file this info.

In each, it was Billy Gillis and Cathy Deagle Gammon who were elected.

The disclosure of this information is outlined in By-law C-1100 – Respecting Campaign Financing and the Province of Nova Scotia’s Municipal Elections Act.

For more information, visit halifax.ca/election.