JetBlue to take off from HSIA this summer with direct flight to Boston

HALIFAX STANFIELD: U.S. Airliner JetBlue is set to take off from Hlaifax Stanfield in June 2025 bringing with it a game-changing addition to HSIA’s roster that will strengthen connectivity between New England and the Atlantic Region.

Starting in June 2025, JetBlue will launch service at its second Canadian airport with daily, summer seasonal non-stop flights between Halifax and Boston.

This exciting development will provide travellers with a swift and convenient link between two vibrant coastal cities and their flight network beyond. With JetBlue’s reputation for low fares, and award-winning service, travellers can look forward to a seamless journey across the border.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome JetBlue to Halifax Stanfield,” said Joyce Carter President & CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority. “This new route not only strengthens our ties with Boston but opens up a world of possibilities for both leisure and business travellers.

“It’s proof of Halifax’s growing appeal as a destination and a Canadian hub for international connections.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Leveraging JetBlue’s new A220 aircraft with capacity for 140 passengers, these daily flights will provide a convenient seasonal service that caters to diverse travel needs.

Whether it’s for a weekend getaway, a business meeting, or an extended vacation, the convenience of non-stop flights will make the journey as enjoyable as the destination itself.

“We’re excited to launch nonstop service between Boston and Halifax this summer, a destination known for its vibrant culture and breathtaking coastlines,” said David Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue.

“This new route gives our New England customers the opportunity to explore Halifax and beyond while also introducing our award-winning service and low fares to Halifax travellers looking to visit Boston or connect to the many destinations we serve across the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and more.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

This new route is expected to bring significant economic benefits to Nova Scotia and the entire Atlantic Region:

Tourism Boost: Easier access for American visitors to experience Nova Scotia’s stunning coastlines, rich history, and warm hospitality.

Business Opportunities: Enhanced connectivity fostering new partnerships and investment between the two regions.

Increased Connectivity: Improved access to JetBlue’s extensive network, creating more oportunities for Atlantic Canadians.

“Nova Scotia is open for business and increased air access supports our local businesses and tourism sector,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“Nova Scotia and Boston have a strong connection. Daily summer flights will only strengthen that connection and showcase all Nova Scotia has to offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Travellers can also take advantage of JetBlue’s partnership with Porter Airlines to seamlessly book connecting flights on both airlines’ networks.

For those eager to experience this new travel option, book your flight today at jetblue.com.

JetBlue Halifax – Boston Route Schedule

Flight No. Origin Destination Dates Days of the week Departure Arrival

1831 Boston Halifax June 26 – Oct. 25 Daily 8:45 p.m. 11:24 p.m.

1828 Halifax Boston June 27 – Oct. 25 Daily 7:00 a.m. 7:27 a.m.