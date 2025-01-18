LOWER SACKVILLE: A 38-year-old Middle Sackville man has been charged after police say he was involved in an early morning robbery on Jan. 15 at a Lower Sackville business.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say that at approximately 5:50 a.m., on Jan. 15 officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

Investigators learned that a man entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

A search of the area, assisted by Police Dog Services of the Halifax Regional Police.

That led officers to a home on Dickey Dr., where two men were safely arrested.

Later that morning, a search warrant was executed at the residence.

Officers seized cash, cigarettes and a knife from the property.

Matthew Christopher Specht, 38, from Middle Sackville, has been charged with:

Robbery

Mischief

Uttering Threats

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Specht appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court and was remanded into custody. He will return in court on February 10.

The second man was released without charges.

File #: 25-6547