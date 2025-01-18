From a release

TRURO: The 2024 Nova Scotia Stampede made a significant economic impact on the province.

According to a recent economic impact assessment by Sport Tourism Canada, the total net economic activity generated by the event – held last September in Truro and Bible Hill – was $2.2 million, and the economic benefits extended beyond the area.



“The Nova Scotia Stampede is a powerful driver of economic growth, showcasing the strength of our event and tourism sectors,” said Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Events like this support our communities, attract visitors, and reinforce Nova Scotia as a premier destination for tourism and investment.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The inaugural Nova Scotia Stampede combinedprofessional rodeo, live entertainment and local vendors.

This offered visitors a unique taste of Nova Scotia’s vibrant culture and hospitality.



Sport Tourism Canada is a national not-for-profit established in partnership with Destination Canada to strengthen Canada’s ability to attract and host sport tourism events.

The assessment is available at: https://www.novascotiastampede.com/economic-impact-study-2024

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“The Nova Scotia Stampede is a new signature event that drives significant economic impact while showcasing the energy and spirit of our incredible community.

“The overwhelming response to the 2024 event, both locally and from visitors across Canada and beyond, highlights the unique way we bring together culture, sport, heritage and hospitality – in a way that only Nova Scotians can.

“We’re proud of the substantial contributions it has made to central Nova Scotia and the rest of the province, and we’re excited to build on this success in 2025, further solidifying the Nova Scotia Stampede as a flagship event for the province for years to come.”

— Matt Moore, CEO, Central NS Sports & Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotatre banner=”190″]



Quick Facts:

– the 2024 Nova Scotia Stampede took place September 26-29

– more than 6,500 out-of-town visitors boosted the local economy

– the event generated $4.3 million in economic activity across the province, including more than $3.7 million in the Truro area, and supported more than $1.1 million in local wages and salaries

– it contributed nearly $1.3 million in tax revenues provincially and federally