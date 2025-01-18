ELMSDALE, HRM: A 25-year-old Elmsdale man is set to appear in court after an alleged assault in late December.

RCMP say that on Dec. 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an assault.

The incident is said to have occurred at a home on General M Dr. in Elmsdale, HRM.

Officers learned that a man was assaulted outside of a residence by a man known to him.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

At the scene, a 25-year-old Elmsdale man was safely arrested.

He will be appearing in court to face charges of Assault and Mischief.

File #: 24-175796