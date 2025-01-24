FREDERICTON, N.B.: Nine-year-old IWK patient Norah Matchett of New Brunswick was officially announced as the 2025 Children’s Miracle Network® Champion for the IWK.

A special event to announce Norah as Champion was held at the Fredericton North Walmart on Jan. 22.

The Children’s Miracle Network Champion program brings together children representing children’s hospital foundations across Canada and the United States.

Throughout 2025, as Champion, Norah will represent children and youth who receive specialized treatment and care at IWK Health.

She will share her story to support fundraising campaigns and events in the Maritimes.

“We are thrilled to announce Norah as this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Champion for the IWK,” said Melanie Matheson, Director of Development at the IWK Foundation.

“Norah and her family are passionate about sharing their story to raise awareness and encourage others to support the IWK.

“They will be fantastic local and national representatives for patients across the Maritimes who rely on the IWK.”

Norah was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, which occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth doesn’t form properly. She has had multiple surgeries at the IWK and continues to experience some challenges with her hearing and speech.

Thanks to the care of the IWK, Norah is a positive and resilient nine-year-old eager to take on her role as Champion.

As Champion, Norah and her family will travel to Orlando, Florida, to participate in events at Children’s Hospitals Week with other patients and their families from across North America who know first-hand the importance of having access to critical and specialized pediatric care.

To learn more about Norah, please watch the following video: www.iwkfoundation.org/norah