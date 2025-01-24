From the Cruiser – Jan. 22, 2025

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with the East Hants RCMP responded to 142 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

RESIDENT SCAMMED; MONEY TRANSFERRED TO CRYPTO

Police say that on Jan. 13 a Mount Uniacke man advised them he was scammed out of a significant amount of money after he was convinced to allow unknown suspects to take control of his computer remotely.

The suspects then had access to his bank accounts and transferred funds from bank accounts to virtual accounts and converted the funds to cryptocurrency.

The male has had no further contact with the suspects.

RCMP would like to remind the public not to ever allow anyone to take control of your devices remotely. Also, if a deal seems to good to be true, it likely is.

DRIVER STOPPED FOR NO LIGHTS ON

On January 17, a patrolling East Hants RCMP member stopped a vehicle driving with no lights on.

The officer spoke with the driver and noticed a smell of liquor coming off his breath. He was detained and ordered to provide a sample of his breath into an approved screening device (roadside).

The result was a “warn”.

As such the vehicle was towed and the driver was given an immediate seven-day driving suspension.

SIDE-BY-SIDE STOLEN

East Hants RCMP were advised that a 2018 Arctic Cat Wild Cat X Limited side-by-side was stolen from a remote property on Ashdale Road in South Rawdon.

At this time, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: