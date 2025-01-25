BEAVER BANK: Having a Home Escape Plan can be critical when fire strieks.

That’s one of the messages from the Beaver Bank Kinsac Fire Association Station 48 to their residents.

“Not all children (and even some adults) will wake up to a smoke alarm and when they do it can, and will, be chaotic,” said the association on their Facebookpage.

Here are some Home Escape Plan tips:

-get everyone in your household together and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes.

– draw a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room. Put a copy on the back of bedroom doors so its something kids can become familiar with.

-Choose an outside meeting place (i.e. neighbor’s house, a light post, tree) a safe distance in front of your home where everyone can meet after they’ve escaped.

-Once you’re out, stay out! Under no circumstances should you ever go back into a burning building.

Practice your home fire escape plan twice a year and remember, the objective is to practice, NOT to frighten, so that all members of your household will be comfortable and confident on what to do in the event of an emergency.