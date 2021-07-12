Boudreau, Pilgrim-Edwards selected in virtual MHL draft

ELMSDALE/FALL RIVER: Two hockey players from the East Hants and Fall River area were taken in the Maritime Hockey League draft on July 10.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards of Elmsdale and Fall River’s Bryson Boudreau each heard their name called during he draft, which was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Pilgrim-Edwards, forward with the Steele Subaru U18 team, was taken with pick 10 in round one by the Truro Bearcats,

Boudreau was drafted with the eighth pick in round two by the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. The right-winger suited up in the U18 league with the Halifax McDonald’s.

Mitchell Wagner, a Middle Sackville native, was drafted in the fifth round with pick 60 by the Yarmouth Mariners.

Sam LeDrew, an alumnus of the Major Bantam Rangers who play out of the East Hants Sportsplex, was also drafted. He was taken in round six, 70th overall by Truro.

Wagner and Pilgrim-Edwards are also former players in the Rangers program.