Budget 2026-27: Central Nova Scotia investments

John Lohr, minister. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: In this year’s budget, Nova Scotia is forging a path toward powering its future, building stronger, healthier communities and ensuring the Province’s fiscal sustainability.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister John Lohr tabled Budget 2026-27: Defending Nova Scotia on February 23.

“This year’s budget is about continuing to invest in the strategic priorities that will drive the province forward and build our economy,” said Minister Lohr.

“At the same time, we are planning for the long term to reduce expenses and keep our province on strong fiscal footing.”

Budget 2026-27 continues to make life more affordable, with $681.2 million to continue tax saving measures that will save the average family more than $1,400 this year.

Some of the projects in central Nova Scotia include:

– $1.2 billion for the Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project and Cape Breton Regional Municipality Health Care redevelopment project (capital)

– $144.5 million for construction and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities, including the IWK Health Centre (capital)

– $4.7 million toward the first phase of the Menopause Centre of Excellence to help women get the specialized care they need (operating and capital)

– $1.8 million for a new operations centre to improve emergency health services in the Halifax area

– $1.2 million to provide integrated primary healthcare and mental health and addictions care at Ozanam Place, a Halifax supportive housing facility for seniors with complex needs experiencing homelessness

– $873.8 million to build 5,700 new and replacement long-term care spaces by 2032, including Adeline Hall in Bedford and DePaul Hall in Halifax, which will open this year (capital)

– $56.5 million in student assistance, an increase of $6.7 million, to help more than 40,000 students

– $100.4 million for breakfast and lunch programs in Nova Scotia schools, offering all students nutritious and affordable meals

– $110.3 million to build and renovate schools, including the opening of École sur la péninsule d’Halifax in the 2026-27 school year (capital)

– $7 million to open five Integrated Youth Services sites across the province, including in Halifax, by 2027-28

– $10.8 million for modular child-care centres on school properties, including at J. L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield and Marine Drive Academy in Sheet Harbour

– $5 million more, for a total of $77 million, that will increase the number of active rent supplements to 10,500

– $46.4 million to build new public housing units, including in Shannon Park in Dartmouth, and to maintain existing public housing units (operating and capital)

– $373,000 for upgrades to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth

– $958,000 to enhance air access between Maritime provinces and better connect businesses and travellers in the region

– $1.2 million to continue the Land Transfer Initiative program and help African Nova Scotian communities remove systemic barriers and support housing

– $120.1 million for Halifax Harbour Bridges

– $1 million to pilot artificial intelligence traffic signals in Halifax Regional Municipality

– $465 million for highway and road improvement and safety provincewide, including multi-year projects (capital):

– Highway 107 – twinning Burnside to Lake Loon

– Highway 107 – Exit 18 to 19 passing lanes, access improvements

– Highway 111/118 – intersection lighting upgrades from the Victoria Road interchange to Pleasant Street, access improvements.



Budget 2026-27 also introduces a four-year fiscal sustainability plan to contain expense growth.

This includes a five per cent civil service reduction and a three per cent reduction in the broader public service, which includes Crown corporations, regional centres for education and other entities.



“We value our hard-working public servants, but government needs to become more focused and efficient,” said Minister Lohr.

“We will protect core front-line services that Nova Scotians rely on, and work to right-size government through attrition wherever possible.”



Quick Facts:

– with revenues of $17.3 billion and expenses of $18.9 billion, Budget 2026-27 estimates a deficit of $1.19 billion (after consolidation and adjustments) before contingency

– additional appropriations related to the 2025-26 budget forecast total $47.4 million since the December forecast update



