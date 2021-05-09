HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting 165 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 9.

There are 138 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there and to those that play the role. For the second year in a row, Mother’s Day will be much different than we are used to,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Thank you for adjusting your celebrations to be as safe as possible.”

One case in Central Zone is a homecare staff member with Northwood in Halifax. Follow up is being done with clients and staff.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Public health continues to work through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorma, the data system. To allow for timely notification, public health is contacting confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message when possible.

Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports. Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able.



Given delays, anyone tested due to a potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health that they were a close contact or needed to self-isolate until receiving test results, should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Their household should also isolate until contacted.

Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who were present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14 days, regardless of their test result.

In addition, anyone who becomes unwell should assume that they have COVID-19, isolate along with their household and arrange testing.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,626 active cases of COVID-19. There are 50 people in hospital, including seven in ICU.On May 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,511 tests.“Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and it’s important to continue to follow the public health measures while celebrating Mother’s Day,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Now is not the time to let our guard down, if you don’t live with your mother-figure, please celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.”Since April 1, there have been 2,177 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 546 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Nova Scotia is currently under stronger restrictions to protect public health. In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Nova Scotians are required to remain in their own communities except for essential travel for work, necessary shopping and medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county and Nova Scotians should remain as close to home as possible. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/

Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they are not showing symptoms but want to be tested. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province. More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing has reopened at the primary assessment centres across the province. To book an appointment, visit: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en Visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingCall 811 if you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms.

When a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, the person is directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. Public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person.

As always, anyone who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.



It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required. Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most instances. Information is at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/masks/ .



Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .



Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them safely reopen and operate at https://novascotia.ca/reopening-nova-scotia .