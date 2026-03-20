Creative road safety operations in Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour aimed at reducing high-risk driving behaviours: RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Creative road safety operations in Lower Sackville and Cole Harbour have resulted in officers issuing 46 summary offence tickets for various traffic violations.

On March 18, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Unit and RCMP Metro Traffic Services joined forces near Glendale Dr. and Cobequid Rd. in Lower Sackville and Cole Harbour Rd. and Cumberland Dr. in Cole Harbour to help ensure road safety in the communities.

Officers focused on occupant restraint and distracted driving violations.

In Lower Sackville, assisted by an officer in plain clothes posing as a panhandler and acting as a traffic spotter, traffic services officers conducted 33 traffic stops and issued 38 summary offence tickets.

In the afternoon, officers carried out a second enforcement operation in Cole Harbour. Officers conducted 16 traffic stops and issued 8 summary offence tickets.

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In total, the enforcement efforts resulted in:

12 tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt

9 tickets for using a handheld device while driving

25 other tickets for no insurance, driving while revoked, driving without a valid driver’s license and administrative offences such as expired registration and safety inspections.

“Innovative approaches like this help us see violations we might otherwise miss,” said Cpl. Bobby Bambury of the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Unit.

“When drivers think no one is watching, that’s often when risky behaviour happens.

“Our goal is always to intervene before those behaviours lead to a collision.”

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The RCMP will continue to use both traditional and creative enforcement strategies to improve road safety and reduce high-risk driving behaviours on our roads.

Road safety is a shared responsibility.

The RCMP encourages all motorists to follow the rules of the road, make safe driving a priority, and report dangerous driving behaviour when it is safe to do so.

File #: 26-42590, 26-42738