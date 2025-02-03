Elmsdale’s Delorey named Acadia’s Female Athlete of the Week

ELMSDALE: For the second straight week, an Elmsdale basketball player has been named her university’s Female Athlete of the Week.

Sarah Delorey, along with Brady Burns on the men’s side, earned the respective honours.

Acadia Athletics announced the Athletes of the Week for the period ending on Feb. 2 on Monday afternoon Feb. 3.

Delorey, a fourth-year kinesiology student from Elmsdale, led the Axewomen to two key wins as they maintained their hold on second place in the AUS standings.

On Friday, she scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 75-62 victory over Cape Breton, shooting an efficient 64.3% from the field.

She followed that up with another 19-point performance on Sunday, adding 10 rebounds in a dominant 67-37 win against Dalhousie while shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Delorey also contributed three blocks and two steals over the weekend, making an impact on both ends of the court.

Burns recorded a goal and an assist in a pair of men’s hockey games over the weekend to remain the team’s top scorer.