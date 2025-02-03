WINDSOR JUNCTION: A multi-sport athlete from Windsor Junction has been named to Rugby Nova Scotia’s U-18 Keltic Women’s Sevens team.
The squad will compete at the Vancouver Sevens tournament hosted by BC Rugby Union.
It takes place Feb. 20-21 at the University of British Columbia.
Cate Gaudry of Windsor Junction, a Lockview High student, is among the 12 names announced Feb. 3 for the team, coached by Emma Delory.
Gaudry suits up with Riverlake RFC out of Fall River.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Players were selected from a training squad of 30 athletes who will continue to train as a group in the lead up to Canada Games 2025.
“This is our first away test as a group,” said Delory.
“We’re excited to bring the East Coast flair to Vancouver and showcase some of the ideas we have been working on as a group.
The team includes:
Ava Demmings, Valley Rugby Union
Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow, Dartmouth East Rugby Union
Claire Bennett, Valley Rugby Union
Abbie Mackenzie, Halifax Tars RFC
Gabby Shaw, Valley Rugby Union
Gwyneth Galloway, Valley Rugby Union
Isla David, Dartmouth East Rugby Union
Lucy Van-Berkel, Halifax RFC
Maggie Helyer, Valley Rugby Union
Meredith MacDougall, Halifax RFC
Stella Feeney, Halifax Tars RFC
Head Coach, Emma DeLory
Assistant Coach, Mandy Wells
Assistant Coach, Kenzie Cecchetto
Manager, Sarah O’Connor
Athletic Therapist, Cait Gerry