WINDSOR JUNCTION: A multi-sport athlete from Windsor Junction has been named to Rugby Nova Scotia’s U-18 Keltic Women’s Sevens team.

The squad will compete at the Vancouver Sevens tournament hosted by BC Rugby Union.

It takes place Feb. 20-21 at the University of British Columbia.

Cate Gaudry of Windsor Junction, a Lockview High student, is among the 12 names announced Feb. 3 for the team, coached by Emma Delory.

Gaudry suits up with Riverlake RFC out of Fall River.

Players were selected from a training squad of 30 athletes who will continue to train as a group in the lead up to Canada Games 2025.

“This is our first away test as a group,” said Delory.

“We’re excited to bring the East Coast flair to Vancouver and showcase some of the ideas we have been working on as a group.

The team includes:

Ava Demmings, Valley Rugby Union

Brown’nesha Willis-Glasgow, Dartmouth East Rugby Union

Claire Bennett, Valley Rugby Union

Abbie Mackenzie, Halifax Tars RFC

Gabby Shaw, Valley Rugby Union

Gwyneth Galloway, Valley Rugby Union

Isla David, Dartmouth East Rugby Union

Lucy Van-Berkel, Halifax RFC

Maggie Helyer, Valley Rugby Union

Meredith MacDougall, Halifax RFC

Stella Feeney, Halifax Tars RFC

Head Coach, Emma DeLory

Assistant Coach, Mandy Wells

Assistant Coach, Kenzie Cecchetto

Manager, Sarah O’Connor

Athletic Therapist, Cait Gerry