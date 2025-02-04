Lockview’s Sanford, Phillips hit the court one last time as Dragons

FALL RIVER: It was an emotional night Monday for two Lockview High Lady Dragons.

Brooke Sanford and Madi Phillips were suiting up for their final home game of their high school basketball careers as the Dragons hosted the tough Citadel Phoenix.

A good crowd of fans and friends were on hand to cheer on the Dragons, but also the two seniors who are leaders on and off the court for the Fall River high school.

While the outcome of the game was a 59-37 loss to the Phoenix, that was secondary as both enjoyed their final game on the home court they have played for the past four years.

Brooke and Madi with coach Hannah. (Healey photo)

The two spoke to The Laker News quickly about what the game meant, what they were feeling at halftime before heading to join their teammates in the dressing room to go over strategy for the second half.

“There are so many happy moments and emotions,” said Phillips. “I’m happy but sad at the same time.

“I’m so happy I got to experience this for the past four years.”

Sanford concurred.

“It was a bumpy start to this year,” she said. “But I’m so glad this is the team I was with for my last year.

“I’m so glad we’re ending off with.”

“I’m so happy I got to do this with Madi.”

Phillips had one more thing to add.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to play with any other girls than what is on this team here.””

As the two were given gift bags during a presentation, the Citadel team and players showed their class and sportsmanship by sitting on their bench taking it in and applauding both.

In the game, it was Avery MacKinnon who led the Dragons with nine points.

Sanford had eight points, while Lauren Jeans added six points

Phillips added two points.

(Healey photo)