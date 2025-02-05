FALL RIVER: It was a fun packed weekend in Dartmouth for the Fury U16 volleyball club.

Coming out with silver medals at the nine-team tournament hosted by Dartmouth Volleyball club with fierce competition.

Fury came out of pool play and two rounds of crossovers with an undefeated record.

The teams skill and grit were tested in a nail biting three set gold medal match against the very talented Route 19 Raiders.

Anna Jackman came out as the tournament All star, leading the team in aces.

Moriah Aladejebi had some great tactical setting skills and Madisyn Wile provided a game changing pipe hit.

The team is looking forward to a great season.