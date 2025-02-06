Mumford sisters soaking up playing time together with HERH Tigers

MILFORD: Two basketball sisters are savouring every moment they can of getting the opportunity to play together on the same team for the first time in their high school basketball careers.

With this being the final year Victoria Mumford dons the black and gold of the Hants East Rural High School Tigers, it’s been made extra special as sister Aleigh joins her on the team’s roster for the season, which nears its conclusion shortly.

The two, who call Belnan home, will lead their Tigers against five other teams this weekend at HERH in Milford during the annual Sweetheart Tournament, running Friday and Saturday.

After the weekend, the focus shifts to the playoff push for the third place Tigers against CEC, who came home second in the league, on Tuesday night, Feb. 11.

In most games this season, it’s been either Aleigh or Victoria as the top point scorer showing the importance of both to the Tigers.

Victoria had one thing she had not yet done in her high school career, and that was play on the same team as Aleigh.

“It’s been amazing to get to play with my sister, someone I know where she would be and pass to her,” she said. “It was always great to have one of my big supporters for my whole life on the court with me.”

Aleigh said she’s enjoyed learning from her sister.

“I have had someone to look up to on the court and to pass to,” she said.

“Watching her play, I like seeing how she plays and always want to be better than her.”

Aleigh and Victoria admitted there is a bit of competition between the two to be better than the other on the court.

“We always want to beat each other in games,” said Victoria as Aleigh nodded with an ear-to-ear smile next to her.

Victoria said it was an exciting reaction when the two learned Aleigh had made the team.

“I know in my Grade 9 year it was a big change going from middle school to high school, but once she got here, she fit in right away with all of us girls,” added Victoria.

The Tigers hit the court in the opening game at the Sweetheart tournament at 2 p.m. on Friday Feb. 7 when they face Sommet.

Other games on Friday, see Bay View face Dr J.H. Gillis at 4 p.m.; Cole Harbour High faces Sommet at 6 p.m. and Avonview and Bay View end the night at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Hants East battles Cole Harbour at 9 a.m., before Dr. J.H. Gillis and Avonview duke it out in an 11 a.m. game.

The third-place playoff game is at 1 p.m., followed by second place teams battling at 3 p.m.

The championship game between the top two teams in each of the two pools takes to the court at about 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for a weekend pass or $5 per game. There is no cost for students.

A canteen will be available for spectators to buy snacks and drinks at.

The Sweetheart is always a special tournament for the Tigers.

“It a special tournament, we get to have teams come out here and play before our home fans,” said Victoria.

“We usually don’t have tournaments here, so this one is one we mark on our calendars every year.”

She wants to come out on top of the tournament and bring home the banner from it.

Aleigh is happy at her improvement over the season.

“At the start of the year it was a big change, so my first game I was a bit timid but now I am more comfortable on the court,” she said.

“I’m more confident now taking it to the net.”

She spoke about what the feeling will be like as the final buzzer counts down to their time playing together draws to a close.

“It’s sad to think that this is our last year, our only year being able to play together,” said Aleigh. “It’s fun playing on the same team as my sister.”

Fans can catch a glimpse of their symmetry on the court at the Sweetheart Tournament Friday and Saturday at HERH in Milford.