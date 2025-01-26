LANTZ: Captain Noah Comeau scored the shootout winner and the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins nipped the South Shore Lumberjacks on Friday night night.

The NSJHL game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

East Hants scored first to open the game scoring and eld 3-2 after two periods.

The Lumberjacks tied the game with a third period goal forcing overtime, which was scoreless, and then the shootout.

Nick Veinot led the offence in regulation with a goal and two assists for the Pens.

Also scoring was Jacob Sanford and Josh Nicholson.

Assists went to Connor McNamara, Connor Pierce, Devin Meagher, and Ryan Langlois.

Fintan Boudreau was named the Penguins Elmsdale SUBWAY Player of the Game for stopping 27 of 30 during game action and all the shooters he faced in the shootout.

It was Minor Hockey Night for East Hants Minor Hockey at the game.

The Pens will next be in action on Friday Jan. 31 when they host the Valley Maple Leafs. Game time is 7:30 p.m.