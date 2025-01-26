HALIFAX: The leader of the Conservative party was in Nova Scotia on Friday, after visiting New Brunswick the day before.

It was part of several tops across the Eastern part of Canada that Pierre Poilievre was making meeting with workers at various locations and in different cities and communities.

On Friday he was in Trenton visiting EastCut Wood Building Solutions, before heading to Oland Brewery in Halifax where he toured and spoke with workers. He also visited Leonardo in Bedford, who manufactures battery chargers and electrical equipment for the defence and security industry

Poilievre also met with some media that were there, answering their questions in individual one-one interviews, including those from The Laker News. Our video story is below.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He also was door knocking in Halifax West with candidates like Rob Batherson in between his stops.

The Laker News asked Poilievre seven questions during our time with the leader.

We asked questions ranging from if he saw N.S. as a key battleground spot for him to become Prime Minister; to security clearance if he would become Prime Minister; about the Energy East Pipeline and if he supported it; to the political rhetoric online and more.

Here is our video interview with Poilievre.

Video story sponsored by Aerotec Engines

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT:

Workers at Oland Brewery and candidates with the CPC pose for a photo with Leader Pierre Poilievre. (Dagley Media photo)

Cases of Keith’s roll by at Oland Brewery. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre carries a case of beer over to a table at the Oland Brewery. (Dagley Media photo)