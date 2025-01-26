RCMP advising local residents about new scam involving force, CRA

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP were made aware of yet another scam that happened on Thursday in East Hants.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said the victim took a call from a person who claimed to be an RCMP member.

“The caller I.D. showed displayed the local RCMP Rawdon Detachment phone number,” said Const. Burns, community policing officer.

“The caller told the victim that if they didn’t send a sum of money to them, that they would be arrested.”

To make the scam even more convincing, another person was in contact with the victim masquerading as a Canada Revenue Agency employee.

That person claimed to be working with the RCMP.

“The victim unfortunately was scammed out of a significant amount of money,” said Const. Burns.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that the RCMP or the Canada Revenue Agency will never ask you to deposit your money into a bitcoin ATM, get you to purchase gift cards in lieu of cash payment, etc.

“Criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated so it is always safer to hang up the phone and call the RCMP directly to get advice before sending money,” he said.