MIDDLE SACKVILLE: RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter at a school in Middle Sackville.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28 at an address on Old Sackville Road in Middle Sackville.

Police were alerted to the commercial alarm break-and-enter in progress at 7 p.m.

RCMP officers learned that a break in occurred and that a fire extinguisher was deployed inside the school by the person(s) involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 24-176233