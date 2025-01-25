padiotate banner=”105″]

LAKEVIEW: Discover a range of volunteering roles at HSAR, from on-the-ground searchers to logistics, education, fundraising, and administration.

The organization values diverse skills, including orienteering, first aid, and digital mapping.

HSAR volunteers experience the satisfaction of aiding those in need.

As one of Atlantic Canada’s most active search and rescue teams, our volunteers conduct operations 24/7 with skill and experience.

Be part of a team that tackles operations in unpredictable conditions – night, rough terrain, and challenging weather.

Team members are neighbours helping neighbours.

HSAR said those interested can take the first step.

They welcome committed individuals to our team.

Start the process by following the link below to see if becoming a ground search and rescue volunteer is for you. https://halifaxsar.ca/join.