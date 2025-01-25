Mumford, Casey star in final home hoops game of high school careers

MILFORD: Victoria Mumford played her final high school girls regular season home game like she had the ones before—being a scoring threat every time she got the ball.

Mumford and fellow senior Dylan Casey were playing their final home games of the regular season for their Grade 12 years on home court at Hants East Rural High School in Milford.

The game was against a young upcoming Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals squad.

HERH won the contest by almost 30 points, 78-40.

As Mumford rolls so do the Tigers.

Mumford led the Tigers as she continued to be on fire, scoring 33 points.

Aleigh Mumford had 13 points and Siertra Foley 11 points for the victors.

Casey also had several points, and played stellar defensively to allow HERH to extend the gap for the win.

Victoria Mumford drives up the court. (Healey photo)

Sierra Foley tries to setup a play for the Tigers. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Aleigh Mumford drives towards the net for a score for the host HERH Tigers. (Healey photo)

Aleigh Mumford keeps the ball away from an opponent in game action at HERH. (Healey photo)