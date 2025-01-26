More than 300 tickets handed out across N.S. by RCMP last weekend

DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia RCMP Traffic Services issued 351 tickets to drivers in Nova Scotia over the weekend, primarily for speeding and other aggressive driving offences.

“Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major contributors to serious injury and fatal motor vehicle collisions,” says Sgt. Shawn Puddester of the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services (NETS).

“Along with impaired driving, distracted driving, and non-use of seatbelts, speed on our roads causes many of the life-threatening or fatal collisions we respond to.”

In addition to the 351 tickets, Traffic Services investigated many other road safety incidents, including:

On January 16, at approximately 3 p.m., an officer from Southeast Traffic Services (Halifax) stopped a vehicle on Cow Bay Rd. in Eastern Passage.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing a roadside test on an approved screening device (ASD).

They later provided breath samples over the legal limit of 80mg% and will be charged with Impaired Operation.

On January 18, at approximately 4 p.m., a Northwest Traffic Services officer stopped a vehicle with an unregistered New Brunswick licence plate on Hwy. 104 in Oxford.

The driver failed a roadside test on an ASD and was arrested for impaired driving. They later provided breath samples over the legal limit and will also be charged with Impaired Operation.

On January 19, at approximately 9 p.m., an officer from NETS stopped a vehicle travelling 53 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The driver was found to be consuming liquor in the vehicle and was arrested for impaired driving. They later provided samples over the legal limit.

The driver will be charged with impaired driving and received tickets for stunting and liquor offences.

“These are everyday examples of the driving behaviours that lead to serious injury or death on our roads,” says Sgt. Puddester.

“Slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and buckle up.”

File #s: 25-7405, 2025-80535, 2025-85451