BEAVER BANK: The Beaver Bank Kinsac Fire Association Station 48 had a message to those with children.

The association said that when its the middle of the night, and there are smoke alarms and loud noises with possibly smoke and fire, it is a very scary situation for children and even adults.

“When children see a firefighter dressed in what looks like a big space suit who is breathing like Darth Vader and carrying an axe around, they can be even more afraid,” the fire association said in a Facebook post.

“Teach your children that in an emergency situation, to not be afraid of or try to hide from a Firefighter.

“Tell them we wear a lot of gear and our voice is a muffled with our masks on but we are there to help them.”