Blois, Samson throw support behind Carney in Liberal leadership battle

EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: The MP’s for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and Kings Hants are throwing their support behind the same person to be the next leader of the federal Liberal Party.

Both Kody Blois and Darrell Samson say they are supporting Mark Carney among the candidates who have put their names forward in the race.

The deadline to register to vote in the Liberal party leadership race was on Monday night Jan. 27.

Blois will be running for re-election, while Samson has not said if he will or won’t as of Jan. 27. He did say in am previous interview a decision would come by the end of January or early Feb.

Blois said he was proud to endorse Carney as the next leader of the party, and as Canada’s next Prime Minister.

“Canada is in a crucial moment where we need an experienced leader at the helm,” said Blois. “Mark has the resume and background that will serve us well.

He grew up in a small community in the NWT, was raised in a middle-income family, and brings with him a wealth of private and public sector experience, including serving as the Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England.”

The Lantz resident said that, simply put, he’;s heard the emssage loud and clear in Kings Hnats that Carney was the best bet.

“Mark’s leadership and experience are what the country needs right now,” he said he was told across the riding.

Blois said he has enjoyed his conversations with Carney.

“I will seek to be a voice for him in Atlantic Canada and on rural industries – notably agriculture,” he said.

He added that the party was fortunate to have multiple candidates putting themselves forward for leadership, such as Chrystia Freeland, who he worked alongside for six years.

Samson said he was proud of the work the federal government has done over the past nine-plus years.

“That said, one thing you can always count on is change,” said Samson in his statement.

“Change shapes the future, drives growth and progress, and allows us to seize new opportunities to innovate and overcome existing challenges.”

He said Canadians are demanding real change.

“As the election draws nearer, I know that my support should be focused on a leader that will shepherd the Liberal Party of Canada into a new era with a renewed vision for Canada.”

That’s why, he said, he is supporting Carney in his leadership bid.

“I have full confidence that he (Carney) has the experience and know-how to tackle the key challenges Canadians are facing today, and to set up our economy for success in the long run.”