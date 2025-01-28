From the Firehouse – Dec. 2024 calls

Brought to you by:

NINE MILE RIVER: It was a busy last month of 2024 for some local area volunteer fire departments.

Departments in Enfield; Nine Mile River; Elmsdale; Uniacke & District; Kennetcook; Shubenacadie; Lantz; Milford; Stewiacke provided their basic call info for the month.

Nine Mile River fire responded to four calls, led by two mutual aid requests.

They also addressed one MVC and one fire alarm call.

For Elmsdale Fire, they had 19 calls that their pagers went off for, including seven medical assists.

Fire crews also responded to four other calls; and three calls each for MVC’s; MVC 102 South; structure fires; and one call each for MVC 102 North; brush fire; and alarm activation.

Uniacke fire heard the “sound of their people” 38 times in December, with 14 of those calls being medical assists.

The tally for the month was led by 15 MVC’s, followed by three power line fires; three mutual aid requests; and one each of a CO Alarm; fire alarm; and MVC with entrapment.

For Shubenacadie fire, they were called out 13 times, led by eight mutual aid request calls.

The firefighters also responded to three MVC’s in their area; one other a power pole fire and one structure fire.

The mutual aid calls were two for a smoke condition; two for lift assist; one mutual aid MVC; one mutual aid alarm call; one mutual aid vehicle fire; and one mutual aid structure fire.

Milford Fire had a busy month in December ending the month with 19 calls. Out of these, nine were for Mutual Aid.

The calls consisted of 12 MVC’s; two Structure Fire calls; two Fire Alarms; a Lift Assist; a smoke condition; and a vehicle fire.

Having 12 collisions in December alone, the department is asking motorists to please drive safely for the conditions.

For Kennetcook fire, they had five calls in December, all different variety. They had one call each for ATV accident; structure fire; MVC; medical assist; and an alarm call.

