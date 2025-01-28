Knights of Columbus gives back to East Hants community

ENFIELD: The Knights of Columbus (KofC) of Thomas Bagley Council in Enfield continue to help various community organizations and individuals throughout the East Hants community.

Hal Benson said the council was named in honour of a fellow Knight.

“Thomas Bagley tragically lost his life coming to the aid of his neighbors during the 2020 mass killing in Nova Scotia,” said Benson.

“Due in great part to the example of Tom’s selfless sacrifice, his brother knights have devoted their charitable work to further help this community heal.”

The council can accomplish the work they do thanks to various fund-raising activities including five monthly community breakfasts.

The Knights always ensure that one of their breakfasts during the year is “free of charge.” This is a small “thank-you” from the Knights for the support they receive all year long.

Further, without the kindness from all areas of our community, we could not hope to accomplish the things we do.”

Indeed, this community effort was evident at the last Community Breakfast when several young ladies from East Hants Soccer and three young men showed up in support of the Knights.

Some of the activities the Knights have conducted has seen more than $25,500 charitable dollars introduced back into the community this year.

“We very much appreciate the guidance the three area Food Banks provide when directing our funds to where they are needed most,” said Benson.

The following are actual examples of these dollars at work:

bed and dresser for an elderly lady living in a care home ($1,650);

hearing aids for three lower income seniors ($11,070);

donations to two cancer patients ($2,000);

student bursaries ($4,000);

donation to “Safe Graduation” and Special Olympics ($1,000);

“Winter Coats for Kid” to each of the Food Banks ($2,500);

donation to St. Bernard window project ($2,500); and

donation toward Heat Pump in Ice Cream Stand ($1,000).

Benson said the first principle of the Order of the Knights of Columbus is charity.

“Of course, it is our stated mission to come to the assistance of those in our communities less fortunate than ourselves,” he said.

“We proudly ensure that virtually every dollar we collect is dispensed within our communities in one charitable way or another.”

Benson said that the Knights of Columbus would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the East Hants community with a special shout out to our own parishioners throughout St. Andre Bessette parish for the outstanding support over this past year.