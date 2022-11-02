Fall River player named to AUS first team men’s soccer all star team

ANTIGONISH: A Fall River soccer player has earned a year-end accolades from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS).

Lockview High alum Lewis Dye, who plays with the St. Francis Xavier University X-men men’s soccer team was named as one of the first team all stars on Nov. 1, when AUS announced the winners.

Dye played in 11 games, starting 10 of them for the X-Men in his fourth year as a defender on the Antigonish-based club.

On the season, Dye had a goal and five shots on goal.

Other all-star award winners were as follows:

The AUS first and second team all-stars were also announced Tuesday. They are as follows:

First Team All-Stars

Keeper – Daniel Clarke, Cape Breton (2nd year—Milton Keynes, England)

Defender – Jamie Watson, Cape Breton (2nd year—Kirkcaldy, Scotland)

Defender – Lewis Dye, STFX (4th year—Fall River, N.S.)

Defender – Cameron Zinn, Saint Mary’s (4th year—Bridgewater, N.S.)

Midfielder – Logan Rieck, STFX (3rd year—Cambridge, ON)

Midfielder – Kyle Cordeiro, STFX (2nd year—Oakville, ON)

Midfielder – Felly Elonda, Memorial (3rd year—St. John’s, NL)

Striker – Keji Adeniyi, UNB (4th year—Nottingham, England)

Striker – Sean Freeman, Saint Mary’s (2nd year—Halifax, N.S.)

Striker – Luke Rosettani, UNB (2nd year—Kanata, ON)

Striker – Cian Lynch, Cape Breton (2nd year—Dublin, Ireland)

Second Team All-Stars

Keeper – Aiden Rushenas, Dalhousie (2nd year—Toronto, ON)

Defender – Oscar Marshall, Acadia (2nd year—Lake Loon, N.S.)

Defender – Ben Fortuin, Cape Breton (3rd year—Maidenhead, England)

Defender – Harry Carter, Memorial (4th year—St. John’s, NL)

Midfielder – Owen Sheppard, Cape Breton (2nd year—St. John’s, NL)

Midfielder – Kyle Routledge, Dalhousie (2nd year—Halifax, N.S.)

Midfielder – Cian Tousignant-Osiadhail, Saint Mary’s (5th year—Timberlea, N.S.)

Midfielder – Lars Gierull, UNB (2nd year—Ottawa, ON)

Midfielder – Jacob Spizzirri, Cape Breton (1st year—Woodbridge, ON)

Striker –Mohamed Lamine Touré, Moncton (4th year—Moncton, N.B.)

Striker – Jonathan Kisse, Moncton (2nd year—Toronto, ON)

Fourth-year UNB REDS striker Keji Adeniyi been named the AUS most valuable player, while the Cape Breton Capers’ Jacob Spizzirri, of Woodbridge, Ontario is the 2022 AUS rookie of the year.

Oliver Storseth, a fourth-year midfielder with the STFX X-Men is the student-athlete community service award recipient for 2022.

A chemistry student from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Storseth balances his sport and studies with a commitment to giving back to the community.

UNB REDS head coach Barry Morrison has been selected by his peers as the AUS men’s soccer coach for 2022.

The 2022 Subway AUS Soccer Championships presented by Bell will be hosted by Cape Breton University in Sydney, Nova Scotia, November 2-5. All games will available via webcast at www.AUStv.ca.