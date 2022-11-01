Langille earns AUS women’s soccer first all star team nod

WOLFVILLE: A soccer player from Windsor Junction has been named to the AUS Women’s soccer first team all star team.

The AUS announced the players named all stars for the first and second teams on Nov. 1.

Claire Langille, who plays with Memorial University in St. John’s, NL, earned the nod in her second season with the Sea Hawks.

Langille finished the season with two goals and three assists and 15 shots on goal in playing all 12 games for the Sea Hawks, who will face third ranked Acadia Axewomen in one quarter-final on Nov. 2 in Wolfville.

Game time is 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed on AUStv.ca.

The other first and second team all stars are as listed below from the AUS:

2022 AUS WOMEN’S SOCCER ALL-STARS

First Team All-Stars

Keeper – Haley Kardas, Cape Breton (4th year—Halifax, N.S.)

Defender – Emma Steen, STFX (2nd year—Stittsville, ON)

Defender – Fatou Ndiaye, Cape Breton (5th year— Pierrefonds, QC)

Defender – Lauren Jodrey, Acadia (4th year—Bedford, N.S.)

Defender – Hannah Firstbrook, Dalhousie (2nd year—Nepean, ON)

Midfielder – Megan Chiasson, Dalhousie (2nd year—Lower Sackville, N.S.)

Midfielder – Grace Longley, Acadia (3rd year—Bedford, N.S.)

Midfielder – Anelise Karakostas, Saint Mary’s (4th year—Victoria, B.C.)

Striker – Alliyah Rowe, Cape Breton (3rd year—Kitchener, ON)

Striker – Claire Langille, Memorial (2nd year—Windsor Junction, N.S.)

Striker – Amanda Smith, STFX (4th year—Ottawa, ON)

Second Team All-Stars

Keeper – Sydney Walsh, Memorial (5th year—St. John’s, NL)

Defender – Abby Steen, STFX (2nd year—Stittsville, ON)

Defender – Paris Axam, Dalhousie (1st year—Ottawa, ON)

Defender – Madlyn Blinn, Saint Mary’s (2nd year—Lower Sackville, N.S.)

Midfielder – Caitlin Crichton, STFX (2nd year—Ottawa, ON)

Midfielder – Carolina Grzesniak, UNB (2nd year—Oshawa, ON)

Midfielder – Grace Hannaford, Cape Breton (1st year—Enfield, N.S.)

Midfielder – Madyson Harris, Acadia (2nd year—Wolfville, N.S.)

Striker – Elise Evans, Dalhousie (1st year—Toronto, ON)

Striker – Senate Letsie, Cape Breton (3rd year—Maseru, Lesotho)

Striker – Jayden Boudreau, Acadia (4th year—Halifax, N.S.)

STUDENT-ATHLETE COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDThe Memorial Sea-Hawks’ Kate Hickey has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 student-athlete community service award.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Alliyah Rowe, a third-year striker from the U SPORTS no. 10-ranked Cape Breton Capers, has been named the Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer most valuable player for 2022.

Enfield’s Grace Hannaford, who plays with the Capers, was named the AUS Rookie of the Year.

The 2022 Subway AUS Soccer Championships presented by Bell is hosted by Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. from November 2-5.

All games will available via webcast at www.AUStv.ca.