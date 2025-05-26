Story by NSCC Journalism student Paige Dillman, who is interning with The Laker News

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Four Lacrosse players from the Fall River area are excited to represent their province on the Under-15 and Under-13 boys’ teams.

The four were part of the rosters named by Lacrosse Nova Scotia on May 14.

After a few months of tryouts, Ben Donnelly (12), Joe Donnelly (14), Jace Lightfoot (13), and Easton Pilon (13) were over the moon when they found out they made the teams.

They will be playing against teams across Canada at the Lacrosse Nationals in Halifax from Aug. 11-15. Games will be played at venues across HRM.

“I was excited, it always feels good to make a team,” Ben Donnelly, who will be playing for U13, said.

The boys shared that one of their goals for this year is to beat the top competition, B.C. and Ontario.

“I’m hoping to just play hard defence against B.C and Ontario and just try to get as many goals as I can,” Joe Donnelly said.

They shared that although the sport should be fun, they need to work hard if they hope to come out on top. Especially when it comes to playing against competition.

“Get serious, get into the game, I’ve said it to my team already, it’s about screaming and getting mad at yourself and wanting to take it out on the floor,” Jace Lightfoot said.

Although they can’t wait to play the game and go against some stiff competition, the boys are also excited to meet new people from around the country and hopefully make some new friends.

“I think Nationals for me will be something I’ll remember for like a lot of my lifetime,” Easton Pilon said.

They expressed that having a venue and being able to walk around and talk to new people, and share the love of the sport, is one of their favourite things.

One of their biggest learning opportunities that excites them is the chance to play with other people with whom they have never played.

They say they are ready to get better at the sport and give it their all to represent their province and hopefully get some wins.