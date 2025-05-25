Grant, MacKenzie help push Canada to bronze at ICF Sprint World Cup

SZEGED, HUNGARY: A Canadian foursome is bringing home bronze from an international competition last week.

The Canoe-Kayak Canada team of SDophia Jensen, Zoe Wojtyk, Wellington’s Jacy Grant and Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction earned bronze for Canada at the 2025 ICF Sprint World Cup championship.

The team raced in the Women’s C4 500 metres race.

Grant and MacKenzie are members with Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley.

Canada finished third in a time of 2:01.15, about 3.19 seconds behind the winning entry of Hungary.

Hungary won the race in a time of 1:57.96.

China was second.

The group is continuing on to its next set of competitions for Canoe-Kayak Canada on the international circuit.