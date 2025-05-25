Schaus, Sanford, MacKenzie pick up Support4Sport awards

FALL RIVER/KENNETCOOK: Two amateur athletes and an official from the Fall River and East Hants area were among the top Nova Scotians in amateur sport recognized by Sport Nova Scotia on Saturday night, May 24.

The athletes were revealed as winners of the Support4Sport Awards which were handed out at the Convention Centre in Halifax.

More than 200 awards were presented to the province’s top athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and community sport organizations. Not all individual sport recipients were named in a release sent out to media.

Each of the finalists were nominated by their Provincial Sport Organization as the best in their sport.

Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considers their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Boxer Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, off a historic bronze medal for Canada at the Paris Olympics, was the winner as Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

Dartmouth’s Erin Schaus, who is a vice principal at Lockview High, took home the official of the year award as an official in canoe-kayak.

Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction earner the Senior Female Athlete of the Year award after her bronze emdal performance at the Paris Olympics with C2 teammate Katie Vincent.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other overall 2025 Support4Sport Awards Winners were:

Sport Makes a Difference

Boxing – Girls Night Out All Female Boxing Event

Canoe Kayak – Sam Morse & Anna Negulic

Speed Skating – The Speedy Kids ISANS Family Skate

Surfing – The Good Wave Project

S4S Coach of the Year

Rugby – Jack Hanratty (Halifax)

S4S Team of the Year

Sailing – Georgia & Antonia Lewin-LaFrance

S4S Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Sailing – Sullivan Nakatsu (Hammonds Plains)

S4S Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Speed Skating – Julia Snelgrove (Dartmouth)

Chair Award

Peter Webster

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism, Heritage, congratulated each award winner and nominee.

“You inspire us with your commitment and pursuit of excellence in sport, and we’re proud to recognize your achievements,” said Ritcey.

Meanwhile, Paul Jewer, Chair, Sport Nova Scotia Board of Directors, commented that the Support4Sport Awards is always a special night for those involved with Sport Nova Scotia.

“It’s an honour to partner with Support4Sport and all of our other amazing sponsors to recognize the outstanding dedication and talent within our province’s amateur sport community,” said Jewer.

“What these individuals, teams and organizations continue to achieve locally, nationally and internationally is truly remarkable.

“We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”