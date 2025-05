MIRAMICHI, N.B.: A Fall River basketball player led her team to a pair of wins last week in the Maritime Women’s Basketball Association.

A s aresult, Grace Lancaster, a UPEI Pnather and Lockview High Lady Dragons alum, was named the Royale Player of the Week.

Lancaster recorded a pair of high point games in wins for her Miramichi Hericanes.

She had 16 points in a win over Fredericton and then dunked 18 points against Port City.