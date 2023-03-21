Family Feud Canada seeking N.S. families to be contestants

HALIFAX: Are you a family of five that has personality, energy, enthusiasm, a competitive spirit? Then Family Feud Canada wants you to apply for their Nova Scotia tapings, expected to be in August/September.

In an email, organizers of Family Feud Canada say contestants can fill out an application at www.cbc.ca/familyfeudauditions . People can send in their audition videos using the application above and upload a video directly. Get inspired for your Family Feud Canada audition video.

The show is currently on the hunt for Canada’s most dynamic and energetic families to feud on Season 5 of CBC’s hilarious game show Family Feud Canada, for a chance to win up to $30,000.

The main goal in your video audition is for your family to stand out. Start off by introducing your family and have each family member introduce themselves.

“Tell us what hometown you’re representing. Tell us what makes your family unique, why you’re proud to represent your home town. What brings you together as a family? Any unique or quirky traditions? The important thing is to show us how energetic and enthusiastic you are. Do your best to show us why your family would be great on the Feud. Aim for 3-5 minutes in length,” info from the show indicates.

Due to the current climate, they are unable to host in-person auditions across the country. Producers are conducting interviews and group calls online.

If your application appeals to the program, producers will contact you to book a virtual audition with your family members. Families will gather via Zoom or phone, from their own homes. Producers will ask questions and play a mock game of Family Feud.

Family Feud Canada will hopefully begin taping shows in Toronto in August/September.

If you are chosen from the local auditions, producers will contact you and work with your family for the next steps in preparing for the program.

For more information, check out www.cbc.ca/familyfeudauditions or email familyfeud@cbc.ca .