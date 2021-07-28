FALL RIVER: A rare occurrence took place as the Riverlake RFC men’s rugby team hit the field on July 24—a father, son duo were in the starting roster.

Having a father and son make the starting roster for the same game is, according to the team, not an easy feat with more than 50 registered players battling for field time.

The squad was led by Jason Timms playing scrum half and his son Kyl Timms in the starting fallback position while Riverlake took on Eastern Shore RFC.

The elder Timms scored Riverlake’s first try in a thrilling, come from behind, 28-22 victory.

Game action on July 24. (Submitted photo)

Jason knew his son Kyl had potential to play senior men’s rugby when Kyl made the U-16 Keltics, the N.S. Provincial team and won the Atlantic’s two years ago. Jason figured he should stretch out his playing career and give himself a chance to share the field with Kyl.

“Playing any competitive sport with your son is a rare opportunity, especially in rugby. Saturday was a real treat for us and we’ll always remember it.” Jason said.

While Jason enjoys playing he also coaches at Dartmouth high school. There were 5 players with Eastern Shore RFC that Jason has coached!

Jason isn’t the only player that coaches at the high school level. Riverlake RFC men and women players give back to the community by coaching at six different high schools in the province.

Riverlake also boasts a very successful kids program in Fall River with over 50 kids running Wednesday nights from 5:30-6:30 at GPV in Fall River. The kids love the exercise and the parents enjoy the positive rugby attitude our coaches exhibit.

The Riverlake RFC women. (Submitted photo)

The Riverlake women also played on July 24, losing a tough battle against mighty Valley but scored a respectable 28 points in the 62-28 loss.

Riverlake RFC members are all inclusive with positive attitude towards sport, health and life. Prospective members can check out riverlakerfc.com .