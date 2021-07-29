“It’s not really sunk in yet.” Lucy Phillips invited to U18 women’s camp

EDMONTON, ALTA.: A former goalie from Fall River is on the next roadway of her journey to one day hopefully putting on the jersey of the national women’s hockey team, and maybe joining her idol Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Lucy Phillips is currently in Edmonton, Alta. at the national Under-18 women’s hockey team camp after receiving an invite earlier this summer—but one she had to keep mum until the camp roster was announced.

The Station Six Fire goalie said she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s a pretty big accomplishment,” said Phillips. “It’s like the start of my big dream. I’m just really excited to get out there and meet lots of people.”

One of those people she hopes to meet is Desbiens, who gave her the goalie pads she is using. The meetup may happen at the end of camp due to COVID19 restrictions and the players being in a bubble.

Phillips said when the news came it was by email to her dad Gary’s email. Her parents called her out of her room and told her the news.

“I read it and I was in tears after that,” she said during a sit-down interview at the Fall River Tim’s just days before she was to fly out of Halifax on July 26. “It was pretty hard not being able to tell friends or anything like that.”

She said she’s been preparing by going to the gym every single day.

“Before I even got the invite, I was just like in the mindset of if I get an invite, I can be a couple of days, couple of months ahead of others by getting in the gym before them,” said Phillips.

Phillips said for her to make it more than just an invite and crack the actual U18 women’s hockey team roster she just has to be the best she can be.

“I know I’m there for a reason. Doesn’t matter what,” she said. “Just leave it all out on the ice. Just know I can do the best when I leave.”

She understands if she doesn’t make it this year, it’s just part of the journey. Phillips only has Desbiens to look at to know not to give up—she didn’t make it her first attempt either.

“I’ll do my best here if I don’t get it this year doesn’t mean that’s over,” said Phillips.

Even a couple days out, everything was still a blur for Phillips.

“It’s not really sunk in yet,” she said.

Phillips is one of two Nova Scotians at the camp.