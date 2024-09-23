{adrotate banner=”111″]

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an exciting Finale Friday for many racers on Sept. 20 at Scotia Speedworld, with some finding their groove, others continuing their winning ways, and some points leaders finding trouble that saw them bumped out of their position.

The racing action in the Bay Equipment Rentals weekly racing series came to a close for racing on Friday nights.

The lone race left on their schedule at scotia Speedworld is Sept. 28 the Halifax 300 where champions will be crowned.

It is a non points race with anyone who shows up getting 100 show points.

In the Blue Nose Pools Outlaw division, Ethan Hicken took home their held over feature from Sept. 6.

Bella Pashkoski kept her lead in the points with a second-place finish. She won the heat race.

Lakeview’s Hailey Bland finished just off the podium in fourth place. This after the chain guard bent and saw her slow across the finish after being in second for much of the race.

Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River came home with a top five finish.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps held over feature from SEPT. 6

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 13 Avery Decoste

4. 27 Hailey Bland

5. 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

In the regular night feature, Bland showed what she had with a car that was on rails getting the checkered flag and parking the no. 27 in Tire Man Victory Lane.

Bristol Matthews brought the no. 99 home in second place.

Maitland’s Emma MacMillan wrapped up her bandolero racing eligibility with an impressive third place result in the no. 92.

Ethan Hicken had the heat race win.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 27 Hailey Bland

2. 99 Bristol Matthews

3. 92 Emma MacMillan

4. 5 Ethan Hicken

5. 2 Lily Whynot

Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken

Antigonish’s Brandon McGrath continued his hot streak picking up a second straight victory in the Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero division .

Points leader Shelby Chisholm had issues and did not finish the race, which unofficially put Addison Veinotte into the lead.

She finished second in the no. 11 in the feature.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 12 laps regular feature

1. 29 Brandon McGrath

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 15 Adlee Lively

4. 4 Ben Turple

5. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath

The no. 89 of Danny Chisholm held off Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen, who is unofficially the Strictly Hydraulics Legends points champion pending showing up at the Halifax 300 on Sept. 28, for the win.

Christensen finished second in the no. 24.

Chisholm, Aiden MacDonald, and Campbell Delaney picked up heat race wins in the final regular Friday night racing under the lights.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 89 Danny Chisholm

2. 24 Ayden Christensen

3. 66 Owen Mahar

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 71M Chase MacKay

Heat 1: 89 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2: 13 Aiden MacDonald

Heat 3: 9 Campbell Delaney

Beaver Bank’s Mitch Hopkins got out front and never looked back even as Ross Moore pressured to get the checkered flag.

Brandon MacDonald, Chevy MacDonald, and Chris McMullin had the heat race wins among the 20-plus car field.

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks: 25 laps:

1. 68 MitchHopkins

2. 84 Ross Moore

3. 45 Travis Keefe

4. 47 Colin Matthews

5. 10 Tim Wright

Heat 1: 87 Brandon MacDonald

Heat 2: 80 Chevy MacDonald

Heat 3: 13 Chris McMullin

In the finish of the Superior Foundations 75 from the Summer Clash2 50, it was Darren Hilchie grabbing the checkered flag.

Jeff Breen and Russell Smith Sr. rounded out the podium.

It was Darren Wallage finishing in fifth place in the feature, which kicked things off on this final race night.

Hilchie, Phil Barkhouse Jr. of Beaver Bank; Andrew Lively also picked up heat race wins from the SumemrClash250 race night.

MARITIME AUTO GLASS Sportsman – Superior Foundations 75 (remaining 53 laps tonight)

1. 85 Darren Hilchie

2. 66 Jeff Breen

3. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

4. 51 Dylan Dowe

5. 3 Darren Wallage

Heat 1: 89 Phil Barkhouse

Heat 2: 25 Andrew Lively

Heat 3: 85 Darren Hilchie

In the regular weekly racing final feature, Smith Sr got the win ahead of Barkhouse Jr. and Hilchie.

Wallage was fifth.

Barkhouse Jr.; Jesse Deveau and Breen hade hat race wins.

MARITIME AUTO GLASS Sportsman – 40 laps regular feature.

1. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

2. 99B Phil Barkhouse Jr.

3. 85 Darren Hilchie

4. 7 Chad Sinton

5. 3 Darren Wallage

Heat 1: 99B Phil Barkhouse Jr.

Heat 2: 31 Jesse Deveau

Heat 3: 66 Jeff Breen